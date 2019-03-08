advertisement

Home » Fintech » Watch: How Steward Bank’s Sosholoza Works

Watch: How Steward Bank’s Sosholoza Works

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Watch a demonstration of what really you can do with Sosholoza, a revolutionary feature that Steward Bank introduced yesterday.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Also Read: Steward Bank Is The New EcoCash, Bigger And Stronger

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Share
Tweet
Share

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/I943xvXWONvF7rs53xoohr

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

One thought on “Watch: How Steward Bank’s Sosholoza Works

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: