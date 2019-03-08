Watch a demonstration of what really you can do with Sosholoza, a revolutionary feature that Steward Bank introduced yesterday.
One thought on "Watch: How Steward Bank's Sosholoza Works"
And then you hear our wise Government saying that we don’t need the internet…