Watch: The Samsung Galaxy S10E Is Not For Left Handers

The guys at The Verge have passed their judgement on the Samsung Galaxy S10E. It’s a great phone that will probably appeal to a lot of people especially those who are not enamoured by the big phone movement. However, there is a small problem. The phone has a power button fingerprint reader. It’s easy to use and reach if you are right-handed for left-handed people though, things can get a little less comfortable.

The S10E, also known as the S10 Essentials, is the cheapest of the three Galaxy S10s. The most expensive in the family is the S10 Plus which is selling for $999.999 (why not just sell it for a thousand?!), the standard version of the S10 sells for $899.99 a whole $100 less. The S10E meanwhile is going for $749.99.

