We Now Know The New Pricing For ZOL’s Business Packages

When ZOL announced new pricing or the pricing alignment as they would rather call it, there was no pricing for business packages whatsoever.
After getting assistance from ZOL’s website support we now have the pricing for the business packages and as you expect the prices were “alligned”:
|Package
|Old Price
|New RTGS$ Price
|New US$ Price
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|$275
|$437.50
|$175
|Fibroniks Small Office
|$445
|$687.50
|$275
|Fibroniks Office
|$775
|$1237.50
|$495
|Fibroniks Large Office
|$1115
|$1812.50
|$725
Another section we had missed (ZOL included these in their announcement) was the package top-ups and after the shift those now look like this:
|Top-Up package
|New Price RTGS$
|New Price US$
|Fibroniks Top Up
|1GB
|$7.5
|$3
|2GB
|$12.5
|$5
|5GB
|$25.
|$10
|10GB
|$47.5
|$19
|25GB
|$100
|$40
|Wibroniks Top Up
|5GB
|$15
|$6
|10GB
|$29
|$12
|25GB
|$49
|$20
|35GB
|$57
|$23
|50GB
|$89
|$36
