We Now Know The New Pricing For ZOL's Business Packages

We Now Know The New Pricing For ZOL’s Business Packages

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

When ZOL announced new pricing or the pricing alignment as they would rather call it, there was no pricing for business packages whatsoever.

After getting assistance from ZOL’s website support we now have the pricing for the business packages and as you expect the prices were “alligned”:

PackageOld PriceNew RTGS$ PriceNew US$ Price
Fibroniks Micro Office$275$437.50$175
Fibroniks Small Office$445$687.50$275
Fibroniks Office$775$1237.50$495
Fibroniks Large Office$1115$1812.50$725

Another section we had missed (ZOL included these in their announcement) was the package top-ups and after the shift those now look like this:

Top-Up packageNew Price RTGS$New Price US$
Fibroniks Top Up
1GB$7.5$3
2GB$12.5$5
5GB$25.$10
10GB$47.5$19
25GB$100$40
Wibroniks Top Up
5GB$15$6
10GB$29$12
25GB$49$20
35GB$57$23
50GB$89$36

