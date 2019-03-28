We Now Know The New Pricing For ZOL’s Business Packages

When ZOL announced new pricing or the pricing alignment as they would rather call it, there was no pricing for business packages whatsoever.

After getting assistance from ZOL’s website support we now have the pricing for the business packages and as you expect the prices were “alligned”:

Package Old Price New RTGS$ Price New US$ Price Fibroniks Micro Office $275 $437.50 $175 Fibroniks Small Office $445 $687.50 $275 Fibroniks Office $775 $1237.50 $495 Fibroniks Large Office $1115 $1812.50 $725

Another section we had missed (ZOL included these in their announcement) was the package top-ups and after the shift those now look like this:

Top-Up package New Price RTGS$ New Price US$ Fibroniks Top Up 1GB $7.5 $3 2GB $12.5 $5 5GB $25. $10 10GB $47.5 $19 25GB $100 $40 Wibroniks Top Up 5GB $15 $6 10GB $29 $12 25GB $49 $20 35GB $57 $23 50GB $89 $36

