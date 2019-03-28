WhatsApp Fingerprint Recognition Is About To Come For Android Users

Finally, its now official that WhatsApp is working on a fingerprint recognition feature that will enable WhatsApp-Android users to lock and unlock their WhatsApp using a fingerprint. iOS-WhatsApp users have already got used to this feature which was introduced for them early this year.

The feature adds an extra layer of security for you in case you leave your phone behind and your nosy friend wants to peruse your chats. So since fingerprints are unique, they wont be able to access your WhatsApp.

How it works

You can enable this feature from the Settings menu, then head to Account section and move to Privacy. Furthermore, after you opt for the biometric authentication feature in the settings, and WhatsApp will then ask you to punch in fingerprint in an order to confirm the operation.

As WABetaInfo reports, “after enabling it, you can configure when the Authentication feature should lock the app: Immediately, After 1 minute, After 10 minutes or after 30 minutes”. And “When WhatsApp isn’t able to recognize your fingerprint (or there are too many attempts), WhatsApp shows an error.

When will it be available?

WhatsApp hasnt yet given a date as to when the feature will come to our Android phones but customarily WhatsApp doesnt take more than 2 months to launch a feature in Beta testing.

