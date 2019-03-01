WhatsApp’s ‘Advanced Search’ Feature Will Make Searching Through Your Chats Much Easier

Facebook-owned WhatsApp keeps rolling out new features to keep its users hooked. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new search feature called ‘Advanced Search’ that would make searching for media easy for the users.

WhatsApp already has a search feature that lets you search messages within multiple chats at once easily. But now, WhatsApp is improving this search feature by letting you search for media as well.

How does it work?

With the advanced search feature, WhatsApp users will be able to search for photos, GIFs, videos, audio, documents, and even links from one place. You will also be able to filter the search by tapping on a type of media, say photos or videos. Doing so will show search results for photos or videos from all the chats. Interestingly, users will also be able to see the preview, before opening the search result.

Additionally, the feature will show you your Advanced search history and it will give you the option to delete it so that it doesn’t appear again in the search bar.

When will it come

WABetaInfo reports that this new search feature will be rolled out for iPhone users in the coming update, however, there’s no word on when this feature will be rolled out to Android users.

