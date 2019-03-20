WorldRemit Refuses To Remit Cyclone Idai Donations To Zimbabwe And People Are So Dissapointed

WorldRemit is in a fix after their conversation with Freeman Chari, a successful upcoming entrepreneur was posted on Twitter. In the conversation, Freeman asks World Remit to waive transaction fees on the $23 000 donations he wanted to send to Zimbabwe for people affected with Cyclone Idai.

But the remittance service not only refused to give him a waiver, it told him that they can not process his transfer because the donations were collected from multiple people. Truly shocking!!! Here’s a screenshot of the conversation:

Here’s what some people on twitter started to say

Zintle Zimbini Mawawa @MpondoPrincesss

Wow more than a 1000 people have died in this natural disaster and this is @WorldRemit response? MuTonga Mwini All that @WorldRemit was thinking of was “Wow! A Cyclone has hit these poor countries, we gonna make a lot of money out of this as remittances are going to flood to help with the affected.” A matter of life & death for them it’s all abt profits. Disgusting way of doing bznss Chipo Dendere Why I will no longer use @WorldRemit Zimbabweans abroad send millions using your service each month and you couldn’t waive fees for victims of a cyclone. You’re pathetic- thanks @freemanchari for exposing this behavior. Thank you @mukurudotcom for stepping up emanyonda Replying to @freemanchari @DougColtart and @WorldRemit As much as they are a business they need to understand that a successful business is built on compassion for others in need. Given, other people have built their castles from the pain & suffering of many but, it’s in the best interests of the company to come through for

World Remit reaches out

Later on, Freeman posted that personnel from WorldRemit contacted him and told him that they are looking for a solution to his matter. It seems like up until now, nothing has changed.

I’m fairly certain that World Remit will come up with a good arrangement because they don’t need a bad reputation especially at a time when they are trying to court more Zimbabweans to use their service.

