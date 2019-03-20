WorldRemit Refuses To Remit Cyclone Idai Donations To Zimbabwe And People Are So Dissapointed

WorldRemit is in a fix after their conversation with Freeman Chari, a successful upcoming entrepreneur was posted on Twitter. In the conversation, Freeman asks World Remit to waive transaction fees on the $23 000 donations he wanted to send to Zimbabwe for people affected with Cyclone Idai.
But the remittance service not only refused to give him a waiver, it told him that they can not process his transfer because the donations were collected from multiple people. Truly shocking!!! Here’s a screenshot of the conversation:
Here’s what some people on twitter started to say
Zintle Zimbini Mawawa @MpondoPrincesss
Wow more than a 1000 people have died in this natural disaster and this is @WorldRemit response?MuTonga Mwini
All that @WorldRemit was thinking of was “Wow! A Cyclone has hit these poor countries, we gonna make a lot of money out of this as remittances are going to flood to help with the affected.” A matter of life & death for them it’s all abt profits. Disgusting way of doing bznssChipo DendereWhy I will no longer use@WorldRemit Zimbabweans abroad send millions using your service each month and you couldn’t waive fees for victims of a cyclone. You’re pathetic- thanks @freemanchari for exposing this behavior. Thank you @mukurudotcom for stepping upemanyondaReplying to @freemanchari @DougColtart and @WorldRemitAs much as they are a business they need to understand that a successful business is built on compassion for others in need. Given, other people have built their castles from the pain & suffering of many but, it’s in the best interests of the company to come through for
World Remit reaches out
Later on, Freeman posted that personnel from WorldRemit contacted him and told him that they are looking for a solution to his matter. It seems like up until now, nothing has changed.
I’m fairly certain that World Remit will come up with a good arrangement because they don’t need a bad reputation especially at a time when they are trying to court more Zimbabweans to use their service.
4 thoughts on “WorldRemit Refuses To Remit Cyclone Idai Donations To Zimbabwe And People Are So Dissapointed”
Here are the inconvenient truths. 1. Right-leaning capitalism rules the world, is the default state of human interactions, a zero sum game whose sole purpose in life is the accumulation of wealth. 2. Capitalism intentionally restricts the accumulation of knowledge needed to understand ourselves and the universe of which we know very little about. 3. Because of the apparent duality of life, there is left-leaning capitalism that tries to arrest the excesses of the right-leaning capitalism. 4. This results in a triangle with wealth at the top calling all the shorts supported by collaborators who force the masses to comply with the perpetual flow of resources to the wealthy. 5. The masses are mislead and fight amongst themselves even to death via divide and rule tactics of the wealthy and they are not aware of the chicanery. More to come.
Before judging it. Can someone give us what happens when one donates via ecocash?
Methinks this might be someone just quoting the law on sending money across borders.
Problem is donation being sent to multiple ppl….world remit cannot determine authenticity of purpose for cash sent…he must send it to a single trust or to red Cross or something….he won’t win that battle. Ppl shudn make a story out of nothing…what if the 23k is going to his ppl here in Zim…food for thought