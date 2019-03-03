You Can Now Buy All Your Airtime On WhatsApp In Just 3 Easy Steps!

Another one from your friendly neighborhood Techzim Marketplace. The scope of the marketplace has bee extended to Facebook and WhatsApp. To buy your airtime on WhatsApp just do the following 3 easy steps.

First register by sending the message ‘Join fine-saw’ to the Techzim Marketplace number +1 415-523-8886

Or you can do this by clicking this shortcut link: https://wa.me/14155238886?text=join%20fine-saw

After registration you can start buying airtime by following these simple steps:

1. Send message to the Techzim Marketplace number (the one you joined). The message should be in this format

Amount#Number to recharge#EcoCash number e.g 1#0712000111#0772888999

2. You will be asked to confirm the transaction on your EcoCash phone. Confirm it by entering your PIN

3. The airtime is sent to your phone directly.

Note We charge 5c per transaction

Also Note. No other messages will work. You can’t chat with us on the marketplace number. To get help you can WhatsApp us on +263774685241

Apart from Airtime on WhatsApp you can also get your airtime on Facebook Messenger and browse through our entire store on Facebook using this link. Please don’t hesitate to give us feedback on any of our services. It just makes us make the experience better faster.

