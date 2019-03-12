You Can Order A Meal Using The Nhava App And Get It Delivered On Your Doorstep

Do you want pizza delivered to your doorstep? Or maybe a bottle of some refreshments? There’s an app for that! Nhava is that app that brings your lunch, breakfast or dinner to your doorstep. With just a few taps on the screen, you can order a meal on Nhava and get it delivered without leaving the comfort of your home.

In many ways, Nhava works just like many on-demand apps (or delivery food apps) like Dial-A-Delivery where you order a meal from various restaurants to get it delivered wherever you are.

How Nhava works

Sign up with your name and phone number

Sign up with your name and phone number

Select “Place New order” and select the restaurant you want to order food from.

Choose your meal. And maybe you want 2 sandwiches, so you can choose the quantity of your meal.

“Add To Cart”

You then see the total cost of your order (that is; the cost of food plus delivery fee)

Also, you get to enter the details of your address

Then just hit ” Process Order” and you impatiently wait for your meal to get delivered

Where does it deliver

Nhava is not delivering everywhere. At the moment, it only delivers to 14 different suburbs in Harare which you can see when you are about to enter your address.

Mode of payment

Unfortunately for many people, the only payment method Nhava accepts is cash. In a country that is experiencing cash shortages, many people may not be able to use Nhava simply because they don’t have cash. But I’m sure they are working on making it possible to pay with payment mediums like mobile money or debit/ credit cards.

