ZESA Token System Facing Temporary Downtime

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

EcoCash has sent out a directive informing consumers not to buy ZESA on their platform as the system will be down from 9 PM until 7 AM tomorrow.

The mobile money platform sent out the following:

Dear Valued Customer

Please be advised that the purchase of ZESA tokens will not be available from 21:00hrs today Thursday 14 March 2019 to 07:00hrs tomorrow Friday 15 March 2019. This is to allow for a ZESA scheduled system maintenance

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

