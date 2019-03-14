ZESA Token System Facing Temporary Downtime

EcoCash has sent out a directive informing consumers not to buy ZESA on their platform as the system will be down from 9 PM until 7 AM tomorrow.
The mobile money platform sent out the following:
Dear Valued Customer
Please be advised that the purchase of ZESA tokens will not be available from 21:00hrs today Thursday 14 March 2019 to 07:00hrs tomorrow Friday 15 March 2019. This is to allow for a ZESA scheduled system maintenance
We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.
