5 Android Apps To Free Up Your Phone’s Storage Space

I know you’ve gotten the “not enough storage space” message on your phone or tablet before. It happens to everyone. Then, all of a sudden, you are scrambling to clear out apps you don’t use, photos or videos you think you can part with and on and on.

advertisement

But instead of deleting photos and getting rid of apps, here are 5 apps you can use to help clear up storage space on your phone.

Clean Master

The over 1 million votes and a 4.5-star rating should speak enough about Clean Master. Clean Master is an all-in-one package that cleans out your Android device. It removes junk, it improves performance, and it keeps your data safe from harm.

advertisement

Does your device overheat? Use the Device Cooler that kills apps that are using too much CPU and draining your battery. Need more storage space? The Junk File Cleaner will remove your cache and wipe away files that aren’t being used anymore.

Download the app here

CCleaner

CCleaner is an app that does its best to analyze and clean up files that no longer have any business taking up your precious space. The main function is the Cleaner feature that can wipe cache data from apps, purge empty folders, and delete browser and phone histories.

Download the app here

1-Tap Cleaner

1-Tap Cleaner gives you a rundown of all the apps, programs and media items taking up space on your gadget and will tell you how much space you will save by wiping out a specific item. The app can also wipe out the cache, call, text and browsing history with just the touch of a button.

Download the app here

SD Maid

Just because you delete an app, doesn’t mean that it’s completely gone. Many apps leave files that take up unnecessary space. SD Maid makes sure that these remnants are removed.

A quick scan will tell you how much room SD Maid can free up. You then get the option to ‘Trash’ those unwanted files and reclaim your storage space. It can also detect lingering files from uninstalled apps and duplicate files saved in different places.

Download the app here

Cache Cleaner



App Cache Cleaner lets you clear the cache files stored by apps in your Android. App cache cleaner lets the user identify memory consuming apps based on the size of junk files created by apps. Its best feature is that it sets reminders to let you know when the cache files need to be cleaned by the app cache cleaner.

Download the app here

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares