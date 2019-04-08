advertisement

Home » Startups » Africa IDG – A Local Startup Needs Your Vote In Global Pitching Competition

Africa IDG – A Local Startup Needs Your Vote In Global Pitching Competition

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Last year we wrote about Africa IDG – a blockchain startup that was working with Microsoft in order to figure out some local applications for blockchain.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

That same startup is now taking part in Get In The Ring. If you’ve never heard of that, it’s a foundation that identifies promising solutions developed by startups and connects them to opportunities and resources that enable them to show the impact that they can make. Essentially, it’s a pitching competition.

Africa IDG has listed that they want to get in the ring in order to further their core business which is developing land registries using blockchain. If you want to vote for them you can do so by following the link at the end of this article. The reason why you should vote for them (according to their competitor page) is because they “will stamp out corruption in Africa and financially empower the rural families through giving them bankable title deeds.”

advertisement

Vote for Africa IDG to Get In The Ring

Also read, Africa Infrastructure Development Group: A Local Startup Set To Change The Construction Industry With Blockchain

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share2
2 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/GOjuy1ENFXXK92FmIDeWuq

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.