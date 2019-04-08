Africa IDG – A Local Startup Needs Your Vote In Global Pitching Competition

Last year we wrote about Africa IDG – a blockchain startup that was working with Microsoft in order to figure out some local applications for blockchain.

That same startup is now taking part in Get In The Ring. If you’ve never heard of that, it’s a foundation that identifies promising solutions developed by startups and connects them to opportunities and resources that enable them to show the impact that they can make. Essentially, it’s a pitching competition.

Africa IDG has listed that they want to get in the ring in order to further their core business which is developing land registries using blockchain. If you want to vote for them you can do so by following the link at the end of this article. The reason why you should vote for them (according to their competitor page) is because they “will stamp out corruption in Africa and financially empower the rural families through giving them bankable title deeds.”

