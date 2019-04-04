advertisement

Home » Broadband » BancAbc Partially Restores Some Services

BancAbc Partially Restores Some Services

advertisement
Lady swipes card on FBC point of sale device
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Since Monday, BancAbc’s system has been experiencing downtime that has seen its customers failing to access even the basic banking services. Whilst the bank is still grappling with challenge, so far it has managed to revive a few services. In an email BancAbc sent to us, the bank said:

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

…………..we have restored the following services:

– You can deposit money into VISA prepaid card and use it for online shopping, travel and International ATM withdrawals.

advertisement

– Access remittances through our branches.

– Withdraw cash through our branches.

In addition, all our other ancillary services are available such as banc-assurance, stockbroking and asset management.

Any inconvenience caused to our customers in sincerely regretted and we are working hard to make sure we make alternative plans while the team is fixing the system.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share2
2 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/CMgXxl79ZbJINuhpG0Yv9T

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.