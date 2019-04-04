BancAbc Partially Restores Some Services

Since Monday, BancAbc’s system has been experiencing downtime that has seen its customers failing to access even the basic banking services. Whilst the bank is still grappling with challenge, so far it has managed to revive a few services. In an email BancAbc sent to us, the bank said:

advertisement

…………..we have restored the following services:

– You can deposit money into VISA prepaid card and use it for online shopping, travel and International ATM withdrawals. advertisement – Access remittances through our branches. – Withdraw cash through our branches.

In addition, all our other ancillary services are available such as banc-assurance, stockbroking and asset management.

Any inconvenience caused to our customers in sincerely regretted and we are working hard to make sure we make alternative plans while the team is fixing the system.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares