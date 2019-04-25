Botswana Relying On Strive Masiyiwa To Get Fibre Broadband In Every Household

advertisement

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Botswana is banking on Strive Masiyiwa to increase the country’s internet penetration through fibre connections. Getting Botswana’s 2.3 million people connected is just half of what Mascom and Econet founder will bring.

Mr Masiyiwa also wants to equip Botswana’s youth with the know-how of fibre technology in order for them to establish enterprises that create jobs for the country. The equation is more connectivity = more jobs.

In Tweet (which also shows a video of Mr Masiyiwa talking about it), Botswana’s President, Dr Mokwgweetsi Masisi said:

At the moment, Botswana’s internet penetration stands at 38.9%, which is 923,528 people. Considering how small Botswana’s population is and the financial might (and backing) Strive Masiyiwa has, I don’t even think it’s impossible for him to get Fibre in every house. I should remind you that through Econet, Strive Masiyiwa is the one who set the wheels in motion of bringing the internet on our handheld devices back in 2009.

