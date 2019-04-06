{Breaking} 28 Nedbank Tellers Arrested This Morning, Appeared Before The Magistrate

28 of Nedbank’s bank tellers have been arrested today and taken to court to face money laundering and fraud charges, according to a report by our sister publication, Pindula. The employees are not only from one branch or city, but they work at various branches in Harare, Bulawayo, and Mutare so each group was taken to the Magistrate court within their proximity. Some of the arrested bank tellers were pictured (below) attending the before the Magistrate court this morning.

We haven’t yet established what are the full charges these tellers are facing so we will update you with fresh information.







