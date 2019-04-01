Dial A Delivery: We Were Joking, We Won’t Deliver Your Meals On Horseback

This one got me! *sigh*
Dial A delivery has come out and said that Send A Stallion, a service they announced last week was in actual fact an April Fool’s Day prank. Yuhp, they were just kidding.
The fact that they announced it prior to the day meant they managed to fool some of us but some nifty readers managed to spot the prank from a mile away and commented that we were being taken for a run.
DaD tweeted out that they were in fact just horsing around all along:
They certainly had me fooled…
