Dial A Delivery: We Were Joking, We Won’t Deliver Your Meals On Horseback

This one got me! *sigh*

Dial A delivery has come out and said that Send A Stallion, a service they announced last week was in actual fact an April Fool’s Day prank. Yuhp, they were just kidding.

The fact that they announced it prior to the day meant they managed to fool some of us but some nifty readers managed to spot the prank from a mile away and commented that we were being taken for a run.

DaD tweeted out that they were in fact just horsing around all along:

Happy April Fool’s Day food lovers far and wide! Send-A-Stallion was in fact us just horsing around! We’re glad ‘most of you’ got a kick out of it! 🐎 pic.twitter.com/nPmG7EZDiU — Dial a Delivery Zimbabwe (@DialADeliveryZW) April 1, 2019

Although you won’t be able to enjoy real horse-pitality just yet, we’ll be giving away FREE meal vouchers to some randomly selected customers who were rein-ed in by us jockey-ing around and those that kept everyone entertained in the comments section. — Dial a Delivery Zimbabwe (@DialADeliveryZW) April 1, 2019

They certainly had me fooled…

