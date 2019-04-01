DStv Increasing Subscription Costs In SA Again

MultiChoice South Africa is reportedly at it again with their yearly price hike being announced on April Fool’s Day but apparently this is no joke.

Yearly price hikes have become mandatory for South African subscribers and the 2019 hikes have been announced:

Packages 2018 Price 2019 Price DStv Premium R R DStv Compact Plus R509 R519 DStv Compact R385 R399 DStv Family R249 R265 DStv Access R99 R105 DStv EasyView R29 R29 DStv Select R249 R265 M-Net Analogue R409 R419

The hikes are not too unreasonable and compared to previous price structures it doesn’t look like customers will be forced to part with much more than they have already been paying.

Premium subscribers won’t even see their subscription rise and that makes sense as last year, DStv lost premium subscribers to the lower packages and competing services such as Netflix. Another increase for this package would have probably ruffled feathers and DStv thought against it for now.

If Multichoice’s Zimbabwe’s past behaviour is anything to go by, they will not follow suit as the past two occassions that subscriptions costs have risen in South Africa, they have stayed the same locally.

