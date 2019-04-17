EcoCash Increases Tariffs

Back in November, EcoCash announced a new set of tariffs for transacting on their platform and you would be forgiven for thinking that since then those tariffs haven’t changed.

The reality is that EcoCash has a new set of tariffs that came into being today and the new tariffs are said to be 30-80% higher than before by Telecompaper.

How did we come across the change? Well, we got a tip alerting us of the change and the tip read:

Good morning,

Seems like Econet have increased massively their ecocash charges today.

I have just sent RTGS$ 10 to a relative and they deducted 29 cents, yesterday it was 16 cents.

Have you heard anything concerning this please? Anonymous tip

Afterwards a colleague and I sent each other some money back and forth just to see whether or not there was any shift. Sending $5.00 should see 7c being deducted but 12c was deducted instead. Similarly, sending anything between $10.01 and $20.00 used to see EcoCash taking a maximum of 72c but my colleague sent me $11 and got charged 83c.

After digging around a bit I then found the newly effected tariffs:

