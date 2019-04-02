EcoCash, Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile money services provider with over 95% share of the market has been having problems lately. In the last couple of weeks the platform seemed to have stabilised but today…
For over two hours EcoCash was not working properly. The most problematic transactions were ‘pay merchant’ transactions. Specifically those that are initiated by the merchant e.g when you buy stuff in a super market and the attendant asks you for your EcoCash number and the next thing, your phone is asking you for a PIN to confirm the transaction.
Sending money and initiating merchant payment yourself as well as transfers to bank or transfers from bank were working just fine. It looks like there is a problem with the integration between EcoCash and merchants, this seems to be the most affected by the outrages. In Harare’s CBD a lot of merchants were not accepting EcoCash as a payment method in the afternoon.
EcoCash is the most important consumer transaction platform in Zimbabwe processing most of such transactions. Whatever is causing these now frequent down times needs to be fixed. A platform of this importance must not go down for two hours.
2 thoughts on “EcoCash Was Down Again, Mostly Affecting Merchant Payments But Seems To Be Back Up Again”
As always. madowntime eEconet awandisa. When will TechZim organise a name and shame on twitter regarding maDown time eEconet. I am tired and im sure many clients are tired.
Techzim, can you not write an article exposing just how badly customers are abused when Ecocash has such challenges with Merchant Payments? If your wallet is debited but the merchant system doesn’t register the payment, they tell you it will be refunded. And they generally do, sometimes even when you are waiting but you will not get back the 2% Mthuli tax or the Ecocash fees. Is that fair really? On a $500 bill, that is $12.50 to Mthuli and $1.50 to Ecocash! A total of $14 short when your refund comes in, only for you to go and do the same transaction all over again!! That is $28 out of your same $500 shopping bill. Completely unjust!!
The only reason the payment failed is because of problems with the Ecocash system yet they keep their fees and prejudice the customer of $25 hard earned dollars. (Which, BTW do you think they Remit all of that IMTT to Mthuli even on failed transactions that had to be reversed? Hmm……)
If the transaction fails due to a problem on the Ecocash system, they must not earn ANYTHING and if tax must be paid, it should be for Ecocash to pay, NOT ME!
Please Techzim expose this unfair business practice.