Econet Silently Removes Twitter Data For Subscribers Buying Whatsapp Bundles

Econet’s bundles have gotten less appealing overnight as there were some adjustments made by the mobile network operator. Unfortunately the adjustments were made silently and it now appears as if Econet is trying to pull a fast one on its customers.

This issue came to my attention after I saw an interaction between Econet and a friend of mine. He simply asked if the WhatsApp bundle still came with Twitter as he was having a hard time using the Twitter data which is normally part of the bundles. This is the response he got:

Hey Mukudzei! The combo package is not available for purchase at the moment. ^WS advertisement Econet Customer Care Twitter Account



Weirdly enough, depending on who is manning that Twitter account at what time, subscribers are getting different responses, with some being prompted to check their inbox for the response whilst others are informed that the issue is being addressed.

The most unfortunate bit in all of this is that when you dial *143# and go to buy the bundles, Twitter is still included as part of the WhatsApp packages. So if you’re buying those bundles with a view to use Twitter you’re informed that there is Twitter data whilst the reality you’ll face after you’ve made the purchase is very different.

The Twitter data is still listed as part of the combo package

The fair thing for Econet to do is to update their menus or put out a statement telling users that they’ve discontinued the service instead of selling subscribers something that doesn’t exist.

