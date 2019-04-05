Folks On Social Media Are Shocked and Amused By President Mnangwagwa’s Remarks About The RTGS Currency

Folks on social media are in a state of bemusement and amusement regarding the weird remarks the President made yesterday. The president was talking about the donation Zimbabwe received from the United States and according to some people, he seemed like he was making fun of the RTGS currency. People interpreted President Mnangagwa as if he was admitting that RTGS dollars are a dubious currency whilst the US dollars is the real money. Watch this video below:

advertisement

As translated by Pindula from Shona to English, the President was saying:

The really exciting thing is the Trump story. Do you know Trump? He’s the president of America. The ones that have sanctions on us. Yesterday, he sent his ambassador. He came with 2.5 million. (laughs excitedly) 2.5 million of American dollars, not these RTGS$, no. USD Dollars! Real USD Dollars. advertisement

2.5 million and they said, “Here’s some help, but if you have other needs, we have a station in South Africa and we can give you more. The only issue is you should tell us what you need.”

This is the only problem we have, we just have to tell them what we need from Trump. (laughs) Things change (laughs). When some things go bad, it may cause other things to become good.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and central bank governor, John Mangundya are trying very hard to talk up their RTGS Dollar.



Their boss Emmerson Mnangagwa, the country’s CEO, makes a public joke out of the RTGS dollar, trashing it in the process.



You couldn’t make it up🤷🏾‍♂️ — Alex T Magaisa 🇿🇼 (@Wamagaisa) April 5, 2019

Mnangagwa, calling the collapsing local RTGS$ currency "ma RTG", excited like a toddler who's had a lollipop for the first time, talking about receiving USD 2,5 million from the US Ambassador in Harare for Cyclone Idai victims. This has raised fears the money will just disappear! pic.twitter.com/NjMyEqy1Kl — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) April 5, 2019

This is an eye opener to @MthuliNcube @ZANUPF_Official @InfoMinZW this is what the soo called president @edmnangagwa had to say about rtgs$ he expressed his failure in front of pple. With such leadership 1yr is too much @nelsonchamisa @nigelchanakira @nickmangwana @mdczimbabwe pic.twitter.com/s0sUKgHAuF — Mr Wakurawarerwa (@wakuraa) April 5, 2019

Quite honestly it's not so much the mocking of the RTGS that's noticeable on that vid…I'm more concerned about that laugh….akauya ne two and a half million…. heheheeeeeeh!!!



Laugh yema girls kana makuhwa achitsva!#SeeTheHumour #NotAPoliticalPost — Happi Zengeni (@happ_zenge) April 5, 2019

😂 koo @edmnangagwa zvamaimboti hamuna basa ne America ,heee i am the president of Zimbabwe i wont lead to impress America ,and the most interesting point you said RTGS $ is 1 as to 1 with US $ ?,mudhara makadhakwa.#PasiNeMhanduuuu pic.twitter.com/i8ByxazJ3H — 🇿🇼 boss_musa 👋 Wabantu💃 (@b_musarafu20) April 5, 2019

Mdara ED so..Ungaseka currency yako so!! https://t.co/eFhqZxSL4W — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) April 5, 2019

1. He rubbishes the valueless “RTG” currency he imposed on us by force and glorifies the USD which they’ve systematically looted from the people.



2. There’s little sense of occasion or empathy for the victims’ melancholy.



How so very sad. https://t.co/hYWyXuRNT8 — Fadzayi Mahere 🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) April 4, 2019

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares