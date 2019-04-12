Harare And Bulawayo Parents, Get Your Kids Into This Holiday Prog To Prepare Them For Relevant Careers In The Digital Age

So The Maker Club needs no introduction. This is one of my personal favourite organisations. They teach kids to make stuff. Fine and simple. Examples of stuff I have seen these kids build:

advertisement

Robots, yes robots that speak!

Model cities

Model bridges

Hydraulic systems that work

Fruit jams…

As technology continues to take over jobs particularly the famed white collar jobs, the careers of the future are creative in nature. People who can make things whether the things made are abstract like a piece of poetry or a musical arrangement or ultra physical stuff like skyscrapers are the ones who will survive easily.

Every school holiday, the maker club runs a special programme for kids aged between 9 and 17. Below is a promo video of the current programme in Harare and Bulawayo. Please pay close attention to how specific the jobs the kids in this video aspire to have. Specific, creative jobs that will be relevant for a long time:

h

advertisement

The holiday programme runs from the 16 to the 18th of April. Get more details about Maker Club on their website or you can email them at info@makerclub.co.zw.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares