Here Are The Maximum Amount Of Cash Withdrawals Allowed By These 8 Banks

Despite the fact that cash’s role in our financial system is thinning, critical things that require cash like paying for kombie or buying in Mbare, makes one realise that cash is still integral in doing business in Zimbabwe. If you don’t want to pay a premium of EcoCash charges or just pay a fee to get cash, you have to be prepared to wait an hour or two in a queue to withdraw the cash at a bank ( if you have an account).

advertisement

Of course, you’d want to know if the amount of time you spend in the queue is (almost) commensurate with the amount of cash you’d be allowed to withdraw at a certain bank. Below I have listed banks and the amount they are allowing their individual customers to withdraw:

Bank Maximum amount of cash ZB Bank RTGS300 per week NMB Bank RTGS150 per week Barclays RTGS300 per week Stanbic RTGS300 per week Nedbank RTGS300 per week POSB Between RTGS 60 and 100 CBZ Bank Depends on Availability Steward Bank Depends on Availability

NB: Banks that are not listed here either didn’t reply us or declined to give us their figures. We trust that if your bank is not listed here and you know how much its allowing customers to withdraw, you can just tell us below in our comment section.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares