advertisement

Home » Business » Here Are The Maximum Amount Of Cash Withdrawals Allowed By These 8 Banks

Here Are The Maximum Amount Of Cash Withdrawals Allowed By These 8 Banks

advertisement
Bond coins
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Despite the fact that cash’s role in our financial system is thinning, critical things that require cash like paying for kombie or buying in Mbare, makes one realise that cash is still integral in doing business in Zimbabwe. If you don’t want to pay a premium of EcoCash charges or just pay a fee to get cash, you have to be prepared to wait an hour or two in a queue to withdraw the cash at a bank ( if you have an account).

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

Of course, you’d want to know if the amount of time you spend in the queue is (almost) commensurate with the amount of cash you’d be allowed to withdraw at a certain bank. Below I have listed banks and the amount they are allowing their individual customers to withdraw:

BankMaximum amount of cash   
ZB BankRTGS300 per week
NMB BankRTGS150 per week
BarclaysRTGS300 per week
StanbicRTGS300 per week
NedbankRTGS300 per week
POSBBetween RTGS 60 and 100
CBZ BankDepends on Availability
Steward BankDepends on Availability

NB: Banks that are not listed here either didn’t reply us or declined to give us their figures. We trust that if your bank is not listed here and you know how much its allowing customers to withdraw, you can just tell us below in our comment section.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/CMgXxl79ZbJINuhpG0Yv9T

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

One thought on “Here Are The Maximum Amount Of Cash Withdrawals Allowed By These 8 Banks

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: