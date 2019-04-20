Here’s Where To Watch Game Of Thrones Season Finale



It may be a bit too late to let you know where you can watch Game of Thrones season finale considering that the premiere episode already aired last week. But lately, I have encountered and also heard some people asking where can they watch this long-awaited season 8. I even heard some folks asking whether it was being screened at the Ster-Kinekor cinema. Huuh??? But No, here’s is where you can watch Game of Thrones in Africa:

advertisement

Showmax

Showmax is a video-on-demand streaming platform which gives you access to movies and series. Essentially, you can watch whatever you want, whenever you want. The service which is owned by Naspers who also happen to own DStv can be accessed via the internet on devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops etc.

It is on Showmax that you can watch Game of Thrones Season 8 fresh out of the oven, as it happens. You only need to pay a subscription fee of R 99 not only to watch Game of Thrones but to watch more than 10 000 hours of content as well on Showmax.

advertisement

M-net

Tune into M-net at 3 am on Sunday to watch Game of Thrones season 8. M-net is available on the premium package of DStv on Channel 101. If you are in Zimbabwe and you want to subtribe for the premium package, you can do it here on Techzim by following this link.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares