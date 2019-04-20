How To Use WhatsApp Business With A Landline Number

WhatsApp Business gives companies and customers a secure way to communicate with each other. The app also brings with it an interesting new function: it allows you to set up your WhatsApp (Business) account using a landline number instead of your mobile number.

advertisement

Although WhatsApp Business is designed for use by businesses, anybody can download the app. You will still need a mobile phone to run the app but you will be able to register your landline number instead of the number associated with your mobile SIM card.

How to use WhatsApp business with landline number

The first step is to download and install the WhatsApp Business app.

Now, it will ask you to enter your number, so you just enter your landline number.

Now the main step. Whatsapp always ask you to enter a One-Time-Passowrd to verify your identity, here you need to choose calling option to verify instead of the SMS method.

Whatsapp always ask you to enter a One-Time-Passowrd to verify your identity, here you need to choose calling option to verify instead of the SMS method. When you choose the Call Me option, WhatsApp will call you to verify your identity and will share you the One-Time-Password.

You just need to enter the One-Time-Password to register, and you are done- now you can use WhatsApp Business using your Landline number.

advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares