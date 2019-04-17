Netflix Picks Up Zambian Animated Film

Netflix is taking a serious look at licensing content from the motherland. Earlier this year, a Zimbabwean creator secured a deal for his animated musical on the platform. The media company has announced yet another African film will be added to their roster.
Mama K’s Team 4 is an animated show created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema and it follows the story of four teenage superheroines who are recruited by a retired secret agent. The story is also set in Lusaka.
In creating a superhero show set in Lusaka, I hope to introduce the world to four strong African girls who save the day in their own fun and crazy way. Most importantly, I want to illustrate that anyone from anywhere can be a superhero.
Malenga Mulendema
What happens to local VoD services?
It will be interesting to see the impact of Netflix’s move to start licensing African shows. That might put a dent on the hopes held by local players such as Kwese iflix and TelOne
