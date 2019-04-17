NetOne Might Soon Revise OneFusion Again

Though OneFusion is the darling of many mobile subscribers, NetOne’s popular data promotion hasn’t entirely managed to dodge controversy. The last few tweaks to OneFusion were not entirely popular as subscribers felt the value of the service being offered was being lowered.

It seems like NetOne is tweaking their data promotion again but it’s not yet clear whether or not subscribers will be getting more data or less data. Heck, it’s not clear what is actually being changed but it seems like there will be three OneFusion packages.

We stumbled upon a screenshot that had the three packages which will be listed as follows; OneFusion Lite, OneFusion Gold and OneFusion Premium.

This is similar to the leak that Econet was working on new bundles a few months ago. That hasn’t materialised into anything official, even though Econet was indeed working on a new product. We’ll have to wait and see if this leak actually materialises.

We reached out to a NetOne representative to understand when the public can expect to get this feature but at the time of going to press, they were yet to respond.

