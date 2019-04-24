Netone Significantly Revise Down Voice And Data Bundles

It’s so unfortunate that Netone users are going to end the day knowing that from tomorrow (the 25th of April) almost all of the packages that made them enjoy the services of Zim’s second largest Mobile Network will be revised downwards- the perks will be significantly reduced.

For instance, a dollar’s worth of weekly bundles has been trimmed from 75 megabytes to 36 megabytes, there will no longer be the $5 One-fusion package etc. Check out the latest packages for many of its services:

