advertisement

Home » Social Media » Netone Significantly Revise Down Voice And Data Bundles

Netone Significantly Revise Down Voice And Data Bundles

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

It’s so unfortunate that Netone users are going to end the day knowing that from tomorrow (the 25th of April) almost all of the packages that made them enjoy the services of Zim’s second largest Mobile Network will be revised downwards- the perks will be significantly reduced.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

For instance, a dollar’s worth of weekly bundles has been trimmed from 75 megabytes to 36 megabytes, there will no longer be the $5 One-fusion package etc. Check out the latest packages for many of its services:

advertisement
WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/H94LKS22KuvEshYT12phqs

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.