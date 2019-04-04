Not Guilty – Supa Mandiwanzira Acquitted Of All Charges By High Court

Supa Mandiwanzira was yesterday cleared by the HighCourt of all the criminal abuse charges he was facing since got out of the cabinet. Had he been found guilty, the Former Minister of ICT would have endured at least 20 years in prison or pay a fine.

advertisement

His charges had come as result of being accused to have breached procurements regulations when he awarded a $218 million contract to Megawatt, A South African-based consultancy company, on behalf of Netone. In his defence, Supa Mandiwanzira said that his involvement had made Netone recover as much as $30 million that the state-owned Mobile Network Operator had lost to Huawei.

But the magistrate court had dismissed his argument saying that he couldn’t have acted on behalf of Netone since the telecoms operator has its own management which is charged with doing that. That’s when the former Minister approached the High Court, which has now cleared him of the charges. Now he’s a free man.

advertisement

WhatsApp Share 3 Shares