Press Release: Final Year College Female College Students Of Engineering Here’s An Opportunity

The WomEng Zimbabwe Fellowship, powered by WomEng in partnership with The Royal Academy of Engineering and the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineering is a two (2) day leadership and development workshop for female engineering students currently studying full-time in Zimbabwe.

Applications are open to female engineering & built environment students in their penultimate, final year or full time postgraduate studies at a Zimbabwean University, University of Technology or Polytechnic.

Fellowship is WomEng’s flagship entrepreneurship and intrapreneurship and employability programme for the best and brightest female engineering and built environment students to find solutions to global challenges and develop and prepare for industry.

Through Fellowship Zimbabwe, WomEng is raising the profile of the engineering and technology sector in Zimbabwe. WomEng Zimbabwe Fellows are are equipped with highly desirable scarce employability skills and the knowledge on how to start their journey with the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineering.

Benefits

Develop leadership and employability skills. Grow your professional network

Eligibility

Applications are open to female engineering, technology and built environment students currently studying full-time at a Zimbabwean University or University of Technology. Applicants must be in their penultimate to final year (e.g 4th year at university) of undergraduate or full-time postgraduate studies. Applicants must commit to attending the full programme from 13 – 14 June 2019.

Selection Process

The deadline for submission of completed applications is Friday, 26 April 2019, 23h59 SAST. An expert panel will screen and shortlist applicants. Successful applicants will be contacted in May 2019. WomEng covers all costs related to participation in the programme including travel to Gweru, accommodation, food and facilitation. Further details regarding the programme logistics and planning will be communicated directly to the successful applicants.

For more information click here: http://bit.ly/womengzim2019

