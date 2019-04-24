Research Council of Zimbabwe Looking To Fund Entrepreneurs Addressing R&D Pain Points

What are the objectives of the call?RCZ has set the following objectives with their open call:
-
-
- Stimulate and support demand-driven technological innovation, prototyping and commercialisation
-
- Stimulate and support demand-driven service innovation
-
- Contribute to meeting the Nation’s impactful R&D requirements
-
- Foster and encourage participation in innovation and entrepreneurship by women, youth and persons from informal sectors
- Increase private-sector/industrial commercialisation of innovations derived from national R&D funding.
-
Nature of the projects?The Research Council of Zimbabwe is interested in projects of the following nature:
-
-
- Projects that have a process/product innovation with significant socio-economic impact and ready for prototyping or commercialisation
-
- Projects with a clear technology and /or commercialisation objectives
- Projects of collaborative nature i.e research institutions/academia and business enterprise/entrepreneur/SME
-
Application guidelinesRCZ has a list of guidelines that are meant to help applicants and some of the things applicants should look out for include:
- Proposals should be well presented meeting known scientific and commercialisation potential criteria
- Management structure should be well defined as well as a clear sustainability plan.
- Applicants should make the case i.e. explain the steps that led to the proposed research concept and focus.
- Demonstrate the strategic value of research to Zim
- Demonstrate commercialisation potential and/or research capacity building
- Budget should not be inflated and expenses should be adequately justified
How will proposals be processed?You can find a full guideline of the RCZ funding guidelines for download that here.
How do you apply?You can send an email to reee@rcz.ac.zw/technical@rcz.ac.zw. Applicants should also include an approval from the host institution of affiliation. Proposals without this approval will not be considered. Applicant should also declare originality of their work and sign off to confirm ownership. The deadline for applications is on the 30th of May.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/H94LKS22KuvEshYT12phqs
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.