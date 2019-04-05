Spark For Android App Maybe The Next Best Alternative To ‘Dead’ Google Inbox

Google Inbox is dead, and if you were one of the users to get prematurely forced out of the service, you might still be searching for a replacement. There are a ton of suitable email platforms on Android, including Gmail itself, but you might be itching for something other than Gmail.
Spark is an email app
Spark’s features
One of the main features of Spark is how it neatly organizes all your emails in separate areas of the inbox. The Smart Inbox feature separates personal emails from marketing emails and alerts from companies so that you can more quickly see important messages. The app will also notify you when you get email from people you know so that you are not getting constantly getting pinged to check your inbox.
There’s a Smart Search tool to help you find exactly what you are looking for in your email. Spark also has some features focused on team collaboration. That means you can use a real-time editor to compose emails with your teammates and discuss emails with them privately.
Looking ahead, Spark plans to achieve feature parity across its Spark apps for iOS and Android. The company said tha features like calendar support, quick replies and email templates will come soon for Android users. Check out Spark’s promo video to see the app’s features:
Having more options is always a good thing, and so it’s great to see Spark arriving on Android. There will likely be lots of ex-Inbox users looking for a new email app today, and Spark is a good-looking option. So if you are an Android user on the hunt for a new email app, you can give Spark a try by downloading it from Google Play.
