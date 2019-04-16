Startupbootcamp Hosting Harare FastTrack Event In May

Last year, Startupbootcamp hosted their first FastTrack event in Harare.
FastTracks are informal events that Startupbootcamp host all over the world to meet the most suitable early-stage companies interested in joining their program.
For each FastTrack, we invite the top 10 startups who apply to receive instant feedback from a panel of industry mentors, network with our investment team.
On the 9th of May, the Startupbootcamp’s AfriTech program in partnership with Steward Bank will host an event in Harare.
The 10 most promising startups selected from the applications will be invited to present their innovative ideas to the Startupbootcamp team and fellow entrepreneurs. You will have the opportunity to receive mentor feedback and learn more about the Cape Town-based Startupbootcamp accelerator program.
Which startups should apply? Well, the organisers are casting a pretty wide net and if you’re in any of the following industries you can apply;
- Banking
- Insurance
- Financial Services
- Smart City Solutions
- Water treatment
- Transportation
- Sustainable Development
Startupbootcamp is looking for startups that are developing the following technologies:
- Data Analytics
- Process Automation and Simulations
- HealthTech
- Data Aggregation
- Data automation and content Aggregation
- Digital identity management
- FinTech solutions for personal financial management
- Smart Mobility
- Open transportation systems
- eLearning
- Smart Water Solutions
- Clean energy
- Contract and profile management tools
- GPS tracking technology
- FinTech for Financial Inclusion
- Growth Hacking and digital marketing
- An acute focus on sustainable development goals
If you’re interested in attending the Startupbootcamp event, register here. The event will run from 8am to 5 and the schedule will be as follows:
Morning Session
- 08:30 – 09:00 Mentor Training
- 09:30 – 09:45 Intro SBC Program Manager
- 09:50 – 10:30 Startup Pitches for Team 1-5 (3 minutes pitch + short Q&A 5 min max)
- 10:40 – 12:40 Mentorship Rotations (20 mins each)
Lunch
- 12:45 – 1:45
Afternoon Session
- 02:00 – 02:15 Intro SBC Program Manager
- 02:15 – 2:45 Startup Pitches Teams 6-10 (3 minutes pitch + short Q&A 5 min max)
- 3:00 – 5:00 Mentorship Rotations (20 mins each)
Registration will close four days before the event so it might be a good idea to get your registrations out of the way.
