Startupbootcamp Hosting Harare FastTrack Event In May

Last year, Startupbootcamp hosted their first FastTrack event in Harare.

FastTracks are informal events that Startupbootcamp host all over the world to meet the most suitable early-stage companies interested in joining their program.

For each FastTrack, we invite the top 10 startups who apply to receive instant feedback from a panel of industry mentors, network with our investment team.

On the 9th of May, the Startupbootcamp’s AfriTech program in partnership with Steward Bank will host an event in Harare.

The 10 most promising startups selected from the applications will be invited to present their innovative ideas to the Startupbootcamp team and fellow entrepreneurs. You will have the opportunity to receive mentor feedback and learn more about the Cape Town-based Startupbootcamp accelerator program.

Which startups should apply? Well, the organisers are casting a pretty wide net and if you’re in any of the following industries you can apply;

Banking

Insurance

Financial Services

Smart City Solutions

Water treatment

Transportation

Sustainable Development

Startupbootcamp is looking for startups that are developing the following technologies:

Data Analytics

Process Automation and Simulations

HealthTech

Data Aggregation

Data automation and content Aggregation

Digital identity management

FinTech solutions for personal financial management

Smart Mobility

Open transportation systems

eLearning

Smart Water Solutions

Clean energy

Contract and profile management tools

GPS tracking technology

FinTech for Financial Inclusion

Growth Hacking and digital marketing

An acute focus on sustainable development goals

If you’re interested in attending the Startupbootcamp event, register here. The event will run from 8am to 5 and the schedule will be as follows:

Morning Session

08:30 – 09:00 Mentor Training

09:30 – 09:45 Intro SBC Program Manager

09:50 – 10:30 Startup Pitches for Team 1-5 (3 minutes pitch + short Q&A 5 min max)

10:40 – 12:40 Mentorship Rotations (20 mins each)

Lunch

12:45 – 1:45

Afternoon Session

02:00 – 02:15 Intro SBC Program Manager

02:15 – 2:45 Startup Pitches Teams 6-10 (3 minutes pitch + short Q&A 5 min max)

3:00 – 5:00 Mentorship Rotations (20 mins each)

Registration will close four days before the event so it might be a good idea to get your registrations out of the way.

