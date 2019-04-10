TelOne DEOD Has Managed To Rack Up 20 000 Subscribers In 5 Months

TelOne sent us an interesting communication informing us of their new partnership (with Zollywood) that will allow users to rent a number of local movies. In that same statement was also the revelation that TelOne DEOD has managed to get 20 000 subscribers in the 5 months since it’s release.
The appetite for Video on Demand services seems to be
What this also means, is that though for a long time we have assumed that there is no market for such services, the 1 million+ subscribers Kwese and now over 20 000 achieved by TelOne has shown that there are many Zimbabweans willing to use the internet for entertainment purposes.
Once you also consider the fact that there’s an internet penetration rate of over 60% it’s not entirely surprising that there is a significant number of that percentage using the internet for consumption and not only communication.
Potential for growth
We can all agree that the video streaming field in our country is still in it’s infantry and even though services like Netflix remain the most compelling, local offerings such as Kwese and DEOD will continue to have a competitve edge because of the fact that the owners of these services also sell internet, which means they can make it considerably less expensive to watch Kwese and DEOD (as they have). I mean, some would want net neutrality and all that technical stuff but I think that stuff is more applicable in mature markets where access to the internet doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.
Apart from being able to deliver video content at a lower cost than Netflix, local VoD players will also benefit from being able to provide local and relatable content that Netflix will most probably not be interested in. Whilst there may be some question marks over how interested people would be in local content, I think Nigeria and South Africa offer some interesting examples of thriving film industries in Africa.
Also read, TelOne’s DEOD Announces List Of Zim Shows Coming To The Platform
Also read, Kwese Goes Local With Wedding Diaries
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/JNwyJnIM6aD0Vv3AstzYjp
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “TelOne DEOD Has Managed To Rack Up 20 000 Subscribers In 5 Months”
20,000 subscribers ie those who filled the subscription form online. Paying subscribers are more relevant