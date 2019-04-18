The Youth Business Expo Is Another Event To Check Out At ZITF

If you’re enthusiastic about tech and business, it seems there’s going to be a lot for you to see at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. We’ve already talked about the Innovators Forum, but there will also be a Youth Business Expo during the one-week event.

The Youth Business Expo will run under the theme Taping into energies of Young People for industrial growth, Make your passion your

paycheque. The overall goal of this expo is to “promote self-reliance amongst young people and foster their economic empowerment within their communities as they initiate their own business enterprises and income generating projects.” From this the two main objectives set are as follows:

To enhance young people skills in economic/business activities identification and participation. Create a platform for partnerships and opportunities to identify viable income generation activities.

The expo will be targeting people between the ages 15-24 and will ensure that 60% will be females. From 23-25 the participating group will go through the following program to achieve the set goals:

Day 1

Orientation

Introduction to conference objectives

Stress management

Discovering your career/business pathway

Mentorship dialogue

Opportunities neglected can never be recovered

Day 2

Recap

Breakfast talk show

Policy roundtable

Preparations for the treasure

Treasure hunt

Plenary

Day 3

Registration

Welcome remarks

100 Million Reasons: Inclusive Partnerships for Economic Growth

Business and Life lessons from a Titan: If I knew then what I know now

Leveraging networks and harnessing opportunities for Industrial growth

Keynote Address: Embracing Human Capital Development for Industrial Growth

Round Table Discussion: Discussion on Entrepreneurial Mindset, “Learning like a student, thinking like an entrepreneur

PLENARY SESSION – Q & A

Wrap Up of Expo

It’s great to see that more important discussions are being held regarding career paths for the younger guys, once you consider how confused the youth are. And I don’t mean that in a condescending way since I consider myself to be in that demographic to an extent…

Download the Youth Business Expo Program

