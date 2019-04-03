There’s been a rumour circulating that POTRAZ donated $200 000 to Cyclone Idai Relief efforts and that this donation was funded by the USF (Universal Service Fund) contributed to by mobile network operators.
Sources closer to the situation informed us that though POTRAZ did donate to relief efforts, the money was not sourced from the USF fund.
The funds donated by POTRAZ were meant to ensure that network providers don’t disrupt their service during the disaster and apart from the $200 000, POTRAZ also donated about 50 000 litres of fuel to keep base stations running.
One thought on “Was The $200k Donated By POTRAZ To Cyclone Idai Relief Funded By USF?”
oh how exciting and very intriguing indeed.. NOT, hahaha !