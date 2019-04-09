advertisement

WhatsApp Finally Developing An App For iPad

Child using iPad
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

One of the cool things about using an Android tab was that one can easily install WhatsApp. While iPads are far superior tablets their lack of WhatsApp support has been a thorn in the flesh of many potential customers. Fortunately, that’s all changing, since WhatsApp is developing a version of their app for the iPad.

Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

This was discovered by WhatsApp Beta Info (of course), and though WhatsApp for iPad isn’t available for download there are some screenshots of what the app will look like on the big screened Apple devices:

When it comes to differences between this and existing version of WhatsApp on iOS, it seems the only difference is that the camera tab is only available on the iPhone app. Everything else, including the recently added Touch ID support seems to be available.

There hasn’t been a release date specified but as with most things related with WhatsApp they will probably release it without making much noise.

WhatsApp
