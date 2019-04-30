When You Install A Local Banking App, What Data Are You Giving Away?

If you have tried your hand at internet banking – using the banking apps specifically- you’ve probably had a convenient experience thus far. It’s certainly better than what you get using USSD anyway. But what do these banks ask for in return?

advertisement

Most of us (myself included) download an app and quickly allow the app to get access to whatever it wants on your phone. Rarely do we read through the permissions that these applications ask for but I took some time to compare the banking applications to see which ones are bordering on the creepy side when it comes to what you can allow them to access on your phone.

Permissions you can grant Steward Bank CBZ Touch ZB eWallet Standard Chartered Zim FBC Mobile Banking CABS Mobile Banking POSB Mobile Banking NMB Bank Agribank Mobile Banking Calendar Optional Optional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Camera Optional Optional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Contacts Optional Optional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Location Optional Optional Optional Optional Optional Optional N/A N/A N/A Microphone Yes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Phone (Dialer) Optional Optional Optional N/A Optional Optional Optional Optional Optional Storage Yes Optional N/A N/A N/A Optional N/A N/A N/A Access to mail information Optional N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

One of the creepiest metrics (or maybe just the one I don’t understand) is the location. It seems only 3 banks don’t offer users to turn on location tracking (POSB, NMB and AgriBank). Maybe it would be wise for the ones that have optional location tracking to explain why they have it and how it serves a purpose for the customer.

advertisement

POSB, NMB and AgriBank are also the 3 least intrusive banking apps as they only ask for access to your dialer. Apart from that users don’t even have the option to turn on other permissions. Depending on how you feel about data being handled this could give you some peace of mind if you’re banking with these 3.

Microphone access??

You may be wondering why Steward Bank is the only bank requesting microphone access. Well, they have an assistant inside their banking application and you can make some requests via voice, which is why you would need to allow the app to access your mic.

And access to mail information?

Steward is also the lone bank that you can allow to access your mail information. Again, why you would want to do that is beyond me and it would be helpful to both customers and banks if they provided information regarding why they would do this. Failure to do so suggests some creepy stuff may be going on if you give them access to your mail info.

No one is forced

The good thing about these apps is that most of the intrusive or “weird” permissions are optional. What this means is that if you’re tech savvy you can just turn of every permission that makes you uneasy. Unfortunately, for the majority that isn’t tech savvy and grants apps access to their location with no clear explanation you’re at risk of having your data harvested…

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is the central bank of Zimbabwe. Its offices are located at number 80 Samora Machel Avenue in Harare. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe operates under the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act, Chapter 22: 15 of 1964. The Act provides... Read More About Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares