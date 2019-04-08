Zim Students Win Most Creative Idea Award At WSIS19 Forum In Geneva

The International Telecommunications Union HQ (Geneva) played host to the WSIS (World Summit on the Information Society) 2019 Forum. As part of the
The aim of this competition was to come up with innovative ideas that could go a long way in solving one of the world’s major development challenges: achieving universal education.
A team of students from Zimbabwe walked away with the Most Creative Idea Award. The Zimbabwean students who were part of the winning team are:
- Isaac Gadzimbe – University of Zimbabwe
- Kudakwashe Paradzayi – Harare Institute of Technology
- Charmaine Kumbirayi – National University of Sciences and Technology
The hackathon had students from over 20 countries taking part, with the Zimbabweans having their travel expenses, accommodation along with insurance being covered by the telecoms regulator POTRAZ.
The team worked on a platform that improves the learning experience in overcrowded schools suffering from
This means that in classes of 45-60+ students, learners still have an opportunity to get unique and extra learning materials that can compensate for the teacher’s attention, which is obviously limited in such scenarios.
