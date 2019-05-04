4 Apps To Check If Your Android Phone/Tablet Is Working Properly

Whether you want to test the performance of your phone, confirm the hardware configuration, or simply check if everything is working properly, there are apps on the Play Store that can help you get all the necessary info you need. Even if you are not specifically looking for a problem, it’s always a good practice to run a couple of tests and ensure everything is working as intended.

If you are looking for such applications, there are a few that will help you test and explore your phone’s hardware in the most simplified yet definitive manner. Here are the 4 best apps that can help you test hardware on Android.

Z-Device

Z-Device Test is an app that will give you one of the most comprehensive and in-depth analysis of your smartphone. From your phone’s camera to its accelerometer, it will give you a complete analysis of every component.

On the main screen, you will see a bunch of items with either a green tick on them or a red cross.

The green tick denotes the components which your phone supports and the red tick denotes those hardware components and features that your phone does not. Though the user interface may seem a little boring, the app does boast a lot of interesting tests.

Phone Tester

Phone tester has a very simple and easy to use interface. If you just want to test some of the basic things on your device without getting confused in all the technical stuff then this one is for you. Even a 12-year-old can easily use this app, that’s how simplified it is.

You can test the sensors, WiFi, telephone signal, GPS status, battery, multi-touch, system information and so forth.

Sensor Box

Like the name suggests Sensor Box is an app dedicated to testing the various sensors on your smartphone. It’s sensor tests include accelerometer, light, orientation, proximity, temperature, gyroscope, sound, magnetic and pressure sensor. Sensors like temperature, gyroscope and pressure may not work unless your phone’s hardware supports it.

Apart from the sensor tests, it doesn’t offer much else, but given that it is a dedicated app for sensors it deserves a place here.

Phone Doctor Plus

Phone Doctor Plus offers 25 different tests and each works as good as any. The main screen will show you an overview on the tests completed under various heads like Outer Hardware, Sensors, Inner Hardware and Wireless, and also the battery, storage, CPU and network information.

Even though it lacks a few sensor tests that other apps have, it’s still worth a try. You can also share your test information via Facebook, Twitter, Messaging or Email if you feel like boasting.

That’s all folks

I hope that the next time you need some information on your device’s hardware you won’t have to think twice. Also, if your device starts misbehaving you can simply run a hardware test using any one of these apps and your hardware issues, if any should be easily identified.

As I said before, most of the functions in each app should work easily on any android device, but some advanced tests like temperature, gravity, pressure and so on, may not work due to inadequate hardware support.

