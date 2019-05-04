4 Sites To Watch YouTube Videos Without Visiting YouTube’s Annoying Official Website

I don’t know about you but I feel YouTube is a bit cluttered and full of distractions. The moment I visit a channel, there is the autoplay that kicks in even though I don’t want to see or listen to that video.

advertisement

Then there are recommended and trending videos that I have to browse through. They are somewhat related to my browsing preference but there is no way I can tell YouTube I don’t like them. Finally, when I find something that I like, there are comments that are not at all useful. Then there are ads that Google displays based on all the data they have on me.

I understand these features are there for a reason and the folks at YouTube want to help, but not everyone is happy with them. But the good thing is that there are other websites that you can watch YouTube videos without having to endure many distractions that the original YouTube is synonymous with.

advertisement

YouTube No Ad

YouTube makes money by serving ads but they can be annoying and may slow down your internet. YouTube No Ad solves this problem by bringing an interface that is free from any ads and comments. There is a search bar where you can enter keywords/URL and watch your favourite YouTube videos.

There is a handy switch to disable autoplay and skip watching the next video. Alas, not all videos are available on the site. For example, when I tried videos uploaded by the official FIFA channel, I got a copyright message.

Visit here

ViewPure

ViewPure is another useful site that will take care of ads and comments to offer a better viewing experience. There is a handy bookmark option available on the homepage that will allow you to ‘purify’ any video on YouTube. This means whenever you like a video on YouTube and want to watch it on ViewPure, just click on that bookmark.

Unlike YouTube No Ad, there are no related videos shown here. You enter the URL or the search term and it will show just the video.

Visit here

Toogl.es

Toogl.es makes things more interesting. The design is pretty simple and there is a dark mode switch in the bottom left corner of the screen. On the upper left, you will see several categories to browse through. There is a search bar on the top left.

When you open a video, you will notice there are no ads, comments or anything else. Just the video itself. Not to mention that the site loads really quick.

Visit here

Yt instant

YT Instant, as the name suggests, is a search and discovery tool for browsing YouTube. YT Instant offers real-time search results when you begin typing.

When you launch the site, a random video will be displayed with a bunch of videos in the right sidebar. As you begin typing in the search bar, YT Instant will suggest new videos for you on the fly. As with other tools, there are no ads or distractions here. Just the video and some suggestions.

Visit here

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares