8 ‘Weird Things’ That Gets You Banned/Suspended On WhatsApp

Whatsapp has become the tool that billions of people across the world. However, it is also important not to misuse this platform as it may result in your account getting suspended or banned.

We don’t want no cry babies, so if you don’t know some of the important rules of the messaging platform I have listed 8 things you must know that may lead you to getting banned from WhatsApp.

Not your stuff

Thou shalt not send send copyrighted songs, videos and other proprietary stuff on WhatsApp Status. Or at least if you do and the owner of the copyright reports you to WhatsApp, you will be banned.

Dont send dieases

I mean don’t send files with virus and malware on this beloved platform because if one affected user reports you then goodbye.

Impersonation

If you happen to a bad disguiser and your victim catches that you are fooling the, you will be banned from the app.

No business

WhatsApp is in the process of preparing to give you adson the platform so it doesn’t want competition from you. If you post your own ads on WhatsApp you risk getting banned if a hatter reports you. This affects loads of people I know. But as long as you don’t have haters who would report you then keep on doing your business. Who doesn’t have haters?

Contact list

Sending too many messages to unknown users could get you on WhatsApp’s bad list. Spamming, which is mostly encountered by many users today, is usually done by marketing teams. If you are one of those who keeps sending messages that are not related you be banned. If you are sending out messages to people who you know, make sure that your number is added to their contact list.

Blocking

Being blocked by many people or if you are blocked by too many people over a short period of time is another cause of concern. Its related to spamming so you could also end up being banned from the app.

Fake news

If you are spamming or spreading hoax messages or rumours,you could be reported by someone who finds your content offensive. If you are reported to WhatsApp by any user, for any type of unwanted messages, WhatsApp could take up the investigation and ban you without any prior notice.

GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus or other modded apps

WhatsApp is already banning people who are using modded appsso don’t you dare use these apps. Stick to the original WhatsApp app.

