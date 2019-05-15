Elevate Hosting Youth Content Creators Competition

Elevate’s intiative’s have always been targeted at the youths. From gaming competitions to products like Yo Mix, there’s always been a youthful element. Thus it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when Elevate announces a competition and it’s aimed at the same demographic.

Elevate Vidz Content Creators Club is looking for 10 content creators between the age of 16-34. The content creators chosen to become part of the club will get paid for their work.

To stand a chance at being one of the 10, Elevate is calling on those interested to send a short and creative skit/video to 0786 025 045.

There are some requirements you should meet in order to be eligible for selection and some of the clear-cut ones are:

Be a valid Econet Wireless Subscriber Be registered with a valid Facebook or Twitter account If using Facebook like our page Elevate Facebook Page & Econet Zimbabwe If using Twitter follow @elevateyouthzw and @econetzimbabwe Send a video or skit that falls into 1 of the following categories:

Funny Skits

Short Films

You can read through the rest of the terms and conditions for entry into the Elevate competition here.

