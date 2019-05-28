Here’s How You Can Donate To A Charitable Cause By Opening New Tabs In Your Browser

We spend a considerable amount of time browsing the internet. Why not make an impact whilst you are it. That’s exactly what Tab for a Cause is trying to do by raising money for charities through a simple chrome extension.

Tab for a Cause transforms your “new tab” page. Each time you open a tab, you will be greeted with an incredible new tab page filled with custom widgets, pictures, and a couple banner ads. We collect ad revenue from the page and use it to donate to the cause you are supporting! Tab for a Cause description in the Chrome

How exactly does this simple extension raise money? Well, every time you open a new tab there are some banner ads in the corner of your screen and the revenue from these ads is then donated to a cause of your choice.

No matter what our costs are, we give at least 30% of our revenue to charity. Historically we’ve given upwards of 90%. We use the rest of the revenue for two purposes: (1) to cover costs, which include hosting/server costs and food for our team; and (2) to reinvest in getting more Tabbers so that we can give more to charity in the long term Tab for a Cause explaining how they spend the money from ads

You can download the Tab for a Cause extension here.

