How Much Is Your Personal Information Worth On The Dark Web?

Privacy data breaches tend to feel mundane in Zimbabwe. It seems the general consensus among most people is “I don’t have any valuable data anyway so go ahead and access my data.”

I’ll tell you right now, that outlook is music to the ears of non-ethical hackers who can use your personal info/data for a number of not-so-innocent purposes. Identity thieves buy this data on the dark web and go and make some money (i.e through illegal means) using your good name.

A blog did some research and here are some estimates of how much it will costs to acquire certain personal info and it seems your data is more valuable than you might think:

Whilst the image contains data more accurate to developed countries there’s a clear sign that personal information is in huge demand on the internet. This means you should be extremely careful about which info you give up willingly on the internet as it could be sold off to some guys who proceed to commit some crimes with your identity.

That’s not all

Even access to your social media accounts can be bought which is a more common breach and really why you shouldn’t use password123 as your password.

Marketwatch got the following estimates for the cost of login details back in 2018:

Type of account Average price log-in goes for on the dark web PayPal $247 Costco $5 ASOS (clothing) $2 Airbnb $8 Uber $7 T-Mobile $10.51 DHL $10.40 Facebook $5.20 Gmail $1 Grubhub $9

These are estimates that may have since changed and will also largely depend on a number of other factors such as who you are and the value of your info but clearly we should be a lot more worried but the passwords we use for all of our personal information and most importantly who we willingly share our personal info (especially) with as you may come to regret it much later on.

