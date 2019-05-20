Huawei Gives A Vague Response To Google’s Ban

Huawei has now spoken since after Google suspended its license from using the Android software. Actually, the official statement addresses none of the burning questions Huawei fanatics have. Instead, it’s blowing its own trumpet by mentioning its contribution to the software ecosystem and also, promising to give security updates to users of its existing phones. In an email emailed to the Verge, Huawei said:

Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.

Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.

We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.