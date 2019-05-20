Huawei has now spoken since after Google suspended its license from using the Android software. Actually, the official statement addresses none of the burning questions Huawei fanatics have. Instead, it’s blowing its own trumpet by mentioning its contribution to the software ecosystem and also, promising to give security updates to users of its existing phones. In an email emailed to the Verge, Huawei said:
Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with their open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefitted both users and the industry.
Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after-sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products, covering those that have been sold and that are still in stock globally.
We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.
4 thoughts on “Huawei Gives A Vague Response To Google’s Ban”
I read the Huawei comment as “don’t worry, we have all the technical expertise and experience to provide inhouse support our existing Adroid devices globally, even if Google has cut us out”
But the specific mention of devices “sold and (those) that are still in stock globally.” may imply the phone maker is considering a new software platform for new products (those not yet in stock).
Infact the Huawei response is solid. Never abdicate responsibility to somebody else. Huawei is Huawei & must take care of their customers as Huawei not by being cry babies to google. Huawei already has some phones weaned off google services, playstore. They obviously saw this coming with a fire breathing Trump. Google will regret this move. Anti Trust laws applied to Microsoft shld apply to google as well. They want to create a mobile phone software monopoly. No country is safe now. This is an attack on the world.
Hauwei is most likely being used by the chinese to spy on users on a global scale, thereby threatening the American supremacy. Huawei is suffering collateral damage in the underground cyber war between the US and China.
The Americans are bully but will regreat the move because its a blessing to the Chinese Giant,Huawei is a great technological and will soon develop its own software that will be a rival to Google.