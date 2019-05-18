Impact Hub Launching Code is Female Program For Girls Between 13 & 16

There have been many discussions regarding representation of women in tech fields but more often than not it just remains a discussion point and not something that is acted upon.

advertisement

Thankfully, Impact Hub Harare has announced that they will be launching a 2-month program they are naming Code is Female:

Impact Hub Harare is very passionate about creating bridges for young girls and women to be involved and also take leadership roles in the technology industry. We realize the imbalance in the technological sector and thus we are striving to help create that balance. Previously we were doing this through an annual one day event called #eskills4girls. Now we are launching a 2 month programme called Code is Female. The main aim of this programme is to equip young girls aged 13 – 16 years with digital and leadership skills relevant in today’s job market. The programme is designed to empower and encourage girls who want to pursue careers in innovation, science and technology. advertisement Impact Hub Harare

Apart from that, not many details have been shared by Impact Hub and we are still looking to get some more details. We are not yet sure when Code is Female actually commences and what it is that the girls will be doing during the two months and finally if there are any fees involved for interested participants.

We’ll update this article once we have more details answering these questions

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 2 Shares