Game of Thrones’ latest episode hasn’t exactly gone down well with many fans, so much so that there’s already a petition to remake the whole season.
SPOILER ALERT! In case you missed it, the latest episode saw Daenerys Targaryen torch King’s Landing with her last remaining dragon Drogon, a development that has got many viewers up in arms. However, it’s not the first bad thing many have had to say about the final season, with the preceding few episodes criticised by some for wrapping storylines up too fast.
Now the inevitable has happened. A change.org petition has called on HBO to re-do the entire season, and has nearly reached its target of 15,000 signatures at the time of writing. The petition read:
David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (ie the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!
While a lot of people were hating on ‘The Bells’,(the name of the latest episode), it hasn’t pushed away Game of Thrones viewers, in fact, it has already become the most-watched episode in the show’s history.
9 thoughts on “More Than 740 000 Angry Game Of Thrones Fans File Petitions”
Here we go again with another pointless GoT article.
Asi you where forced to read kani?
We should fite a petition for TechZim to stop publishing such. The guys are so confused they don’t know what to write. Just like GOT writers.
Lol Thanks for the feedback
When we review Van Lee’s apps we are doing a fantastic job and you’re delighted. When we write on other things we are a “kid’s blog”… Interesting
Lets make a deal. No more reveiwing Van Lee’s Apps. That works right?
Not really, we love reviewing your stuff it’s part of our job. You’re missing the point
Latest episode was better, the long night episode, when Bran came face to face with the Night King, ( edge of your seat stuff) and what happened , well from my perspective , it looked like they were having a staring contest. What was that????? Considering all that was said and done about Bran becoming the Three Eyed Raven, being ready for his encounter with the King, he did …. nothing at all. The Night King died, but we haven’t the faintest idea what he wanted with or from Bran.
One wonders if George Martin signed off on these storylines because i feel they could have done way more. And only 6 episodes. It makes me think that maybe there were supposed to be only 7 seasons, and in the last minute they split the 7th season to create the 8th . For what is surely one of HBO’s best shows ( if not the best ever ) it is a massive let down.
Although , they do have one more episode to redeem themselves.
And Alvine, take solace in knowing that even haters took the time to read and comment on this article , you must be doing something right.
Haa