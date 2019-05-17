More Than 740 000 Angry Game Of Thrones Fans File Petitions

Game of Thrones’ latest episode hasn’t exactly gone down well with many fans, so much so that there’s already a petition to remake the whole season.

SPOILER ALERT! In case you missed it, the latest episode saw Daenerys Targaryen torch King’s Landing with her last remaining dragon Drogon, a development that has got many viewers up in arms. However, it’s not the first bad thing many have had to say about the final season, with the preceding few episodes criticised by some for wrapping storylines up too fast.

Now the inevitable has happened. A change.org petition has called on HBO to re-do the entire season, and has nearly reached its target of 15,000 signatures at the time of writing. The petition read:

David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (ie the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!

While a lot of people were hating on ‘The Bells’,(the name of the latest episode), it hasn’t pushed away Game of Thrones viewers, in fact, it has already become the most-watched episode in the show’s history.

