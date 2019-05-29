{Press Release} Our Website Is Safe And Secure: Econet

Econet has assured its customers and online followers that its main website www.econet.co.zw is safe and secure.

The company said reports that its website had been “hacked”, compromised or that it could have been infected by malicious malware, were inaccurate.

“The purported ‘hacking’ had to do with a product microsite which was pulled and delinked from the main Econet homepage sometime back, but whose content was still accessible elsewhere online, having been previously indexed on Google searches,” Econet said.

“For instance, when one searched for Econet LTE devices on the Internet, the delinked URL would still appear on Google searches, and upon opening the link it would take them to the old microsite, which was no longer siting on the secure, main Econet website.”

The company said it had since cleaned up old indexed links, and taken then offline.

