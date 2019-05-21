You Can Now Send And Receive Bitcoin (And Other Cryptos) On WhatsApp

Cryptocurrencies are here to stay, there’s no doubt about it. The market withstood the worst times and survived through them, proving their mettle. However, the mass adoption of digital currencies is still a few breakthroughs away.

But a new innovative feature by Zulu Republic could just be the spark that’s needed. The Zulu Republic tweeted on Sunday that users can now send and receive Bitcoin and Litecoin on WhatsApp, via Lite.IM.

Lite.IM is a conversational crypto wallet based on WhatsApp, which allows users to send and receive cryptocurrencies. What this means is that WhatsApp users, who hold tokens can interact with the Lite.IM business account on WhatsApp to send and receive digital tokens.

Complexities of crypto transactions have often kept laymen out of the game, and hence, mass adoption seemed at a distant future. However, things could change rapidly, especially with the integration of cryptos and WhatsApp. Exchanging on the platforms like these eliminates most of the technically challenging stuff, which would encourage people to join the crypto revolution.

Apart from Bitcoin (BTC) and Litecoin (LTC), users can also send and receive Ethereum (ETH) and Zulu Republican Token (ZRX). A user should simply send “HODL” message on the Lite.IM account, and start a conversation. It gives step by step instructions, which makes trading as simple as, let’s say, chatting.

Awareness of cryptocurrencies and their benefits is increasing among average investors, and the markets are expanding in newer regions like Africa. So developing simplified tools will give companies a competitive edge because the new entrants are more likely to find simple platforms rather than complex ones.

Also, other small crypto start-ups can soon imitate Lite.IM, which could result in a variety of altcoins being traded on WhatsApp. After all, the crypto game is too hard to resist for anyone who’s seen a glimpse of the power of Bitcoin to enrich people (and to bankrupt people simultaneously).

