ZSE Looking To Integrate Blockchain Technology

ZSE CEO expressed interest in adopting blockchain technology with the only hold-up being the RBZ’s hostile approach towards cryptocurrencies.

Justin Bgoni said he would like to see more clarity regarding the “money side” i.e cryptos before the ZSE implements blockchain in whatever form they want:

Then there is the money side to blockchain technology. This is a bit difficult, in terms of regulation, we are not yet clear on this and we do not want to do something where regulation is not clear as an exchange. But the technology side is very good. advertisement Justin Bgoni – ZSE CEO

I’m not sure what more clarity the ZSE CEO wants as the central bank outright banned Crypto’s – a move that instantly Thanos-finger snapped Golix out of business last year. Maybe this is the ZSE CEO diplomatically calling for a change of outlook from the RBZ.

Why is ZSE interested in blockchain?

Well Mr Bgoni commented on why he is a fan of the technology and it’s not only crypto-related but more about how the technology works at its core:

Each transaction, you can see who owns it so it is easy to audit it that is why people like it, is easy to verify it, it is transparent and takes away fraud, that part of the technology you can see everything and it makes sense, it is definitely an area that ZSE can explore. Justin Bgoni – ZSE CEO

Per the Chronicle, ZSE is looking to use this technology in introducing blockchain-based new products and services such as real estate investment trust securities (REITS), mineral commodities exchange and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as key to expanding the market into a vibrant exchange.

